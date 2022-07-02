Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Rating) fell 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49.40 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 49.40 ($0.61). 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 69,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.61).

The firm has a market cap of £165.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Time Out Group Company Profile (LON:TMO)

Time Out Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media segment engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

