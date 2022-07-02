Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Rating) fell 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49.40 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 49.40 ($0.61). 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 69,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.61).
The firm has a market cap of £165.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Time Out Group Company Profile
