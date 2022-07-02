Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.19

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.19 and traded as low as $10.38. Tiptree shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 140,541 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tiptree in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $375.51 million, a P/E ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Tiptree by 363.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 286,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 225,030 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tiptree by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tiptree by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 58,237 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tiptree during the 1st quarter valued at $554,000. 35.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

