TMX Group (TSE:X) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $130.43

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$130.43 and traded as high as C$131.39. TMX Group shares last traded at C$131.00, with a volume of 84,839 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$149.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$134.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$7.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$287.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$258.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TMX Group Limited will post 7.6599994 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 21,118 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.82, for a total transaction of C$2,804,825.18.

TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

