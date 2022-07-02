TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives $62.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($59.57) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of TTE opened at $52.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.44. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.5099 per share. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 31.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

