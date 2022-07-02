Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.12

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.14, with a volume of 72435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$240.73 million and a PE ratio of 30.81.

In other Touchstone Exploration news, Senior Officer James Shipka sold 56,000 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total transaction of C$86,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 774,766 shares in the company, valued at C$1,200,887.30. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Scott Budau sold 31,800 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total transaction of C$48,654.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 627,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$960,192.81. Insiders have sold a total of 94,600 shares of company stock worth $145,858 over the last three months.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

