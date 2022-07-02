Tower token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $407,149.00 (TOWER)

Tower token (TOWER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Tower token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Tower token has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and $407,149.00 worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tower token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tower token Coin Profile

Tower token is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

