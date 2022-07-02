Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Trading Down 1.9%

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $11.90. Approximately 174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

TCLAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

