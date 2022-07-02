Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,621.25 ($19.89).

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,961 ($24.06) to GBX 1,525 ($18.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered Travis Perkins to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,800 ($22.08) to GBX 1,380 ($16.93) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,100 ($25.76) to GBX 1,500 ($18.40) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

TPK opened at GBX 958.20 ($11.76) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.07. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 933.40 ($11.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,839.60 ($22.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,131.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,318.68.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

