Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Trimble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $57.99 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.65 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day moving average of $69.99.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

