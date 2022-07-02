Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27,745.46% and a net margin of 0.94%.

NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.32. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Biotech in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Trinity Biotech from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIB. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth $27,000. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

