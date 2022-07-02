Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TCOM. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.38.
TCOM opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of -231.56 and a beta of 0.92. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc grew its position in Trip.com Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 280,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,488,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Trip.com Group by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,561,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Trip.com Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 95,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.
About Trip.com Group (Get Rating)
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
