Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TCOM. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.38.

TCOM opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of -231.56 and a beta of 0.92. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc grew its position in Trip.com Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 280,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,488,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Trip.com Group by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,561,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Trip.com Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 95,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

