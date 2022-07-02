TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) were up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 1,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 99,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TROOPS by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TROOPS by 59.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 46,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TROOPS by 72.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

TROOPS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans. It also develops, operates, and manages an online financial marketplace that connects financial institutions and users through its mobile application, which offers financial technology solutions, including application programming interface (API) services.

