Truist Financial Boosts Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target to $35.00

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ESTE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $239,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,330.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $685,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,409.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,175. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 17.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

