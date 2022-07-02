Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $216,000 Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELV. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Elevance Health from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.05.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $485.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $489.85 and its 200-day moving average is $473.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

Elevance Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.