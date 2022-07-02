Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $705,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 243.5% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,000 after buying an additional 41,088 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 62.1% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $120.17 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $177.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.