Trust Co. of Virginia VA Invests $1.14 Million in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,913 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA owned approximately 0.63% of RGC Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in RGC Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 122,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Robert B. Johnston bought 7,500 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $135,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williamson III bought 3,000 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,233.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,662 shares of company stock worth $317,886. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

RGCO stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of -0.28. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. RGC Resources had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. As a group, analysts expect that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on RGCO. TheStreet downgraded RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on RGC Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RGC Resources Profile (Get Rating)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.