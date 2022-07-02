Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 265 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,684,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 90,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 103,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter.

BSV opened at $77.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.45. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

