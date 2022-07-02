Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 900 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WY shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

WY opened at $33.98 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.91.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

