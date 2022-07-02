Trust Co. of Virginia VA Takes Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

EPD stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.42%.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

