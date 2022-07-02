Trust Co. of Virginia VA Trims Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,919,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.15.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $175.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.18 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

