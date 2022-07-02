Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of TWIN opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $121.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.62. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.20 million. Twin Disc had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twin Disc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 698,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Twin Disc by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 300,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Twin Disc by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

