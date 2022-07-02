UGAS Trading Down 8.8% This Week (UGAS)

UGAS (UGAS) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. UGAS has a total market cap of $228,957.21 and approximately $104,715.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UGAS has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UGAS

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars.

