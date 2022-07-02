Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Market Cap Achieves $4.04 Million (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $39,539.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unicly CryptoPunks Collection alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00165993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 72.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.90 or 0.00606882 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00084216 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016178 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.