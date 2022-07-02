UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.65-6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99-2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.97 billion. UniFirst also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.65-$6.85 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UniFirst from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

NYSE UNF traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,444. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.55. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.00.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.13). UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UniFirst will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

