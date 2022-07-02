UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.65-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.97 billion. UniFirst also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.65-6.85 EPS.

UNF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.50. The company had a trading volume of 119,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.95 and a 200 day moving average of $178.55. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.13). UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UniFirst will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

UNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of UniFirst from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in UniFirst by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst (Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.