Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) is apricus wealth LLC’s Largest Position

apricus wealth LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Unum Group accounts for approximately 3.3% of apricus wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. apricus wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Unum Group worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 432,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 626,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 247.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 97,108 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,287,038.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,491.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,453 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,621. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

About Unum Group (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

