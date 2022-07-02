UREEQA (URQA) Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last Week

UREEQA (URQA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a total market cap of $541,859.11 and $717.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00156833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.00685968 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00085561 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016143 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars.

