v.systems One Day Trading Volume Reaches $28.56 Million (VSYS)

v.systems (VSYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, v.systems has traded down 34.8% against the dollar. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. v.systems has a total market cap of $5.06 million and $28.56 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About v.systems

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,532,713,903 coins and its circulating supply is 2,594,105,439 coins. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

