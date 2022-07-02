VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Shares of ANGL opened at $27.13 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after buying an additional 509,545 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,769,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 481,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 39,581 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 317,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period.

