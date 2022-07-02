VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Position Increased by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 11.5% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Financial Management Network Inc. owned about 0.32% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $22,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $64.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.51. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $60.93 and a 1 year high of $78.43.

