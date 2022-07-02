Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 60,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

VXF opened at $133.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.30. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $125.69 and a 1 year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.