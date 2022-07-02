Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 44,580 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 110,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 55,689 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 533,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $49.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.61. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

