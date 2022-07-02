Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC owned about 0.30% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $27,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $103.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.58. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.29 and a 12-month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

