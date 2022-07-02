Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

