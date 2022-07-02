Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,162 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.6% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,832,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 15,242 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $53.96.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

