Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.03 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average of $78.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

