Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $151.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.52. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

