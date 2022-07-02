Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 862,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 7,224,754 shares.The stock last traded at $347.80 and had previously closed at $349.64.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $366.19 and its 200-day moving average is $396.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,702,114,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,694 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,930 shares during the period.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

