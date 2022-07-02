Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.3% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $756,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $350.44 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $366.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.28.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.