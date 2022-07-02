VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 320 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VAT Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $370.00.

Shares of VACNY stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. VAT Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.75.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

