VAULT Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $143,503.77 and $11.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00160737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.35 or 0.00649613 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00083951 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016144 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 599,612 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars.

