VeChain (VET) Reaches Market Cap of $1.62 Billion

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $1.62 billion and approximately $78.72 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000085 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016851 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

