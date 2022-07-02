Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Trading Up 2.1%

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) shares were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $12.20. Approximately 551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 159,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VTYX shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,800,000. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,529,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,383,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

