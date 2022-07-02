Verasity Price Reaches $0.0047 (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Verasity has a total market cap of $48.32 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000907 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000840 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000315 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

