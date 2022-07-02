Verso Token (VSO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.60 Million

Verso Token (VSO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One Verso Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verso Token has a total market cap of $10.49 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verso Token has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00147801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.80 or 0.00694117 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00084519 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016076 BTC.

Verso Token Coin Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

