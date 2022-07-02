VerusCoin Trading 21% Lower Over Last Week (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $23.04 million and $17,055.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00160057 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 72.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.24 or 0.00637057 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00085229 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016258 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 69,136,645 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

