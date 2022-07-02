Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Shares Down 9.6%

Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) traded down 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.15 and last traded at $20.15. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded Viaplay Group AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, documentaries and films, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; Viafree that offers a range of free-to-view content to viewers; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce original and animated content.

