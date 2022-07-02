Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCTR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkes acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $490,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,135,008,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 2,470.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,501,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,293 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 110.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 821,522 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 399,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1,780.0% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 405,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 384,102 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $24.79 on Monday. Victory Capital has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $43.09. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.30.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Victory Capital had a return on equity of 38.45% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $230.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

