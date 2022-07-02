Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $34.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.30. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 38.45%. The company had revenue of $230.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkes bought 20,000 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $490,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 810,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after buying an additional 37,750 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 480.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 68,153 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Castellan Group purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,763,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $923,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

