Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Down 61.5% in June

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Viking Energy Group stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. Viking Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $3.78.

Get Viking Energy Group alerts:

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter. Viking Energy Group had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%.

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, Bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.